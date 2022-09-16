What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating for the show headlined by The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns

September 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 67,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 60,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Another rough week. Impact drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the 0.01 rating drawn last week. Neither Impact nor the NJPW show that followed on AXS cracked the top 150 cable ratings on Thursday. The September 16, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 105,000 viewers and drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the second game of the 2021 NFL season.

