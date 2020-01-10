Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup: The full card for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.

-Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB in a three-way for the Knockouts Title.

-Ace Austin vs. Trey for the X Division Championship.

-Eddie Edwards defends his Call Your Shot Trophy against Michael Elgin.

-“The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

-Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam.

-Ken Shamrock vs. Madman Fulton.

-Moose vs. Rhino.

Powell’s POV: The lineup looks good on paper. Impact is listed for a 30-minute pre-show. Join John Moore for his live review of Hard To Kill as the show airs on pay-per-view and FITE.TV. The advertised pricing is $39.99 on both platforms. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review of this event either late Sunday night or on Monday morning.



