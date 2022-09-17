WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The current card for next month’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Morgan challenged Rousey to make their match an Extreme Rules match on Friday’s Smackdown. It looks like they are building toward a Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle rematch for this event, and perhaps Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. There is a longer wait than usual between WWE PLE’s, so the company has plenty of time to establish the card.