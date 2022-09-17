WOW season premiere airing today in syndication

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “WOW – Women of Wrestling” series premiere airs this weekend in various markets. The show includes WOW Champion The Beast facing number one contender Adriana Gambino, Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli, and The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly Chella and Randi Rah in a tag team tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The show is syndicated. I couldn’t find a list of stations and times on WOWE.com, but perhaps you’ll have better luck. WOW boasts that the show has been cleared in 100 percent of the U.S., including station groups CBS Stations, Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst Television, Gray and Tegna.