AEW Battle of the Belts IV lineup: Title matches set for tonight’s live special

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV television special.

-Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts will be live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV as the shows air back to back on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s Rampage/Battle of the Belts combo audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).