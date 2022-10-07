Nigel McGuinness released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released broadcast team member Nigel McGuinness. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the company released McGuinness earlier this week. He served as the color commentator for NXT UK before WWE scrapped the show, and also played the same role on the NXT Level Up series.

Powell’s POV: I’m a fan of McGuinness’s color commentary work and it’s a shame to see him released by the company as part of their broadcast team shakeup. It will be interesting to see if the company attempts to bring him back for the launch of the NXT Europe promotion next year.