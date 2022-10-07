Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for Impact’s biggest event of the year

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held on tonight in Albany, New York at the Albany Armory.

-Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles

-Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian for the X Division Championship

-Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

-The Call Your Shot Battle Royal (Entrants: PCO, Rich Swann, Gisele Shaw, Heath, Bhupinder Gujjar, Bobby Fish, Moose, Steve Maclin, Sami Callihan, 11 TBA)

-(Pre-Show) Brian Myers’ open challenge for the Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. The winner of the Call Your Shot battle royal earns a title shot of their choosing, any time, any place. Moose won last year’s match and successfully cashed in by beating Josh Alexander to win the Impact World Championship later in the night. Bound For Glory is available via FITE TV for $39.99. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams tonight beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and for the main card at 7CT/8ET.