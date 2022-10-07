Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich contract signing for the Knockouts Title match at Bound For Glory, Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee, Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw, Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King, Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich contract signing for Bound For Glory: An excellent show-closing segment. Grace delivered a good promo, which was met with the perfect cocky smirk from Slamovich. I was actually content with not hearing from Slamovich when she declined to speak at one point, but it led to a a really cool moment when she said a line in Russian, then translated it to “Masha’s gonna kill you,” and then flipped a table onto Grace and attacked her. I was already looking forward to this match a lot, but this segment increased my interest level even more.

Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven: The best match of the night and one that left me feeling like Taven should have been pushed as the face of the Honor No More faction and should be the one challenging Josh Alexander for the championship at Bound For Glory (minus the groan inducing “Melvin” insult word in his promos). I have enjoyed following Eddie Edwards throughout his career, but there’s no denying that Taven is a fresher act in Impact, whereas Edwards has already done everything there is to do. The match used the formula booking approach by having one of the challengers pin one of the champions heading into a tag team title match. Even so, it served as a nice preview for what should be one of the better matches on the Bound For Glory card.

Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as the special referee: Callihan serving as the special referee for a match between his two top rivals at the moment turned out to be a lot of fun. Callihan sitting back and letting his enemies beat the hell out of one another for most of the match was perfect. Callihan picking his spot and attacking both men was also fun. Not that it was a big deal, but I was surprised that Callihan’s character opted to have Maclin pin Moose when he would have counted both men down for a draw.

Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian: A smooth opening match from two veterans of the locker room. Kazarian had to go over since he’s challenging for the X Division Championship at Bound For Glory, but this was an enjoyable match despite the lack of mystery regarding the outcome.

Bound For Glory go-home show: Impact nailed the go-home show. It was filled with quality video packages that helped make Bound For Glory feel special. I came out of this episode looking forward to Bound For Glory more than I had been, meaning the build peaked at the right time.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards: A comically bad segment with Alisha telling Eddie that she’s on his side “ride or die”, and then immediately telling him that Honor No More ends or they do. Worse yet, it left me fearful that Alisha will play some part in the finish to the Impact World Championship match at Bound For Glory.

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Swinger Girls: It was a strange call to have the babyface team beat a pair of women who are best known for taking part in Johnny Swinger skits. I had no idea that the Swinger girls actually wrestled, so it wasn’t like this win provided any momentum for Valkyrie and Jessicka.