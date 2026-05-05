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TNA Impact rating: How did the show hold up with stiff competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs?

May 5, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 209,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 175,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the prior week’s 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The numbers for the April 23 episode were down because the show ran head-to-head with the first night of the NFL Draft. A better comparison is the April 16 episode, which averaged 212,000 viewers and a 0.5 rating in the key demo.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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