NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Bill Watts, Hiroshi Hase, Chad Patton, Brooke Hogan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. Niko Vance and Izzi Dame in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Watts is 87.

-Hiroshi Hase is 65.

-WWE referee Chad Patton is 49.

-Brooke Hogan is 38.