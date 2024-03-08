TNA Sacrifice lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Sacrifice event that will be held tonight in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College.

-Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside for the Knockouts Title

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Dani Luna and Jody Threat for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

-Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

-Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Kushida vs. Mustafa Ali, Zack Gibson, and James Drake

-PCO vs. Kon in a No DQ match

-(Pre-Show) Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven

-(Pre-Show) Crazzy Steve vs. Joe Hendry for the Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: Hendry is replacing Laredo Kid, who was pulled from the card due to travel issues. Sacrifice is available via TNA+ and TrillerTV.com. The pre-show streams free on TNA+ at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card streams at 7CT/8ET. We are looking for reports or basic results from the TNA Impact tapings that will be held at the same venue on Saturday. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.