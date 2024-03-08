Wrestling Open “Episode 114” results (3/7): Vetter’s review of Brad Hollister vs. Jermaine Marbury for the Wrestling Open Title, The Mane Event vs. Westfield Kelly and Graceson Kelly, Rex Lawless vs. Love, Doug

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 114”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 7, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

The show’s title is in reference to a famous NBA fight a decade or so ago. This show is headlined by a rematch between champion Brad Hollister and the basketball-themed challenger Jermaine Marbury. Attendance is 250-300 Paul Crockett and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

1. Love, Doug defeated Rex Lawless via count-out at 4:51. Lawless’ regular partner, RJ Rude, is nowhere to be seen, and the commentators talked about their difficulties of late. The muscular Rex (think Jake Something-meets-Jaxon Ryker) is much bigger than Doug. Doug gave Rex a bouquet of flowers but then he tried a German Suplex at the bell, but he couldn’t budge Rex. Doug hit a plancha. In the ring, Rex hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30, and he took control of the offense. Doug hit a flying forearm, then a dropkick; it staggered Rex but didn’t knock him down. Doug hit a bulldog! Doug went for his rebound lariat, but Rex caught him and hit a sit-out powerbomb at 4:00. Doug rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. They fought on the floor. Rex accidentally hit the post; Doug rolled into the ring but Rex was down on the floor and was counted out! Rex was livid!

* Rex got on the mic and admitted he’s been frustrated about the past two weeks where he’s lost inadvertently because of RJ Rude. Doug tried to convince him that Rex and Rude are brothers and a great tag team. Doug said next week we’ll have “wrestling court” to decide who is right and wrong, and Doug will be judge. This is a fun undercard storyline.

* Percy Ryan and CPA hit the ring. Paul Crockett doesn’t understand why CPA is hanging out with Percy (and I’m glad I’m not the only one confused by this new storyline!) Percy is searching for the most beautiful man in wrestling… but it’s not CPA.

2. CPA defeated Darien Hardway at 8:06. Hardway is a Black man and he wore sunglasses, and reminds me of Kenny King but perhaps a bit thicker/more muscular. He’s new to me but Crockett said he was in a spotlight match (non-televised) a few weeks ago. CPA is much smaller; he took off one button-down shirt but has another one underneath. Percy was screaming at CPA, saying CPA doesn’t have a killer personality. Hardway hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 1:30. The crowd is quiet; I think they are as confused by this storyline as I am. Hardway nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. Hardway hit a delayed vertical suplex.

Hardway was in charge and whipped CPA around the ring. CPA hit a flying axe handle at 6:00 and he ripped off his second shirt to reveal a third one. He hit his comedy-style 619. CPA hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. CPA hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Percy Ryan was livid; he got on the mic and told CPA he’s going to regret this. (This storyline makes my head hurt; why are CPA and Percy coming to the ring together if Percy is trying to undermine CPA? It’s just bad.)

* Video aired of the Kelly twins breaking Traevon Jordan’s leg. Crockett said it’s unclear how long Jordan will be out of action.

3. Westfield Kelly and Graceson Kelly defeated “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon at 6:34. I always compare these Black identical twins to NBA star James Harden. TME got a “welcome back!” chant, as they’ve not been here in awhile. The Kellys are quite muscular and taller than TME. Midas opened but a Kelly caught him on a crossbody block attempt; Midas hit a dropkick. Lyon hit a moonsault at 1:30. The Kellys beat down Midas. Lyon hit a frogsplash at 5:30. THe Kellys hit a double chokeslam on Lyon for the pin. Crockett considered it a “huge upset,” but I disagree. The Kellys look like they are ready for their MLW debut; they come across as stars.

* “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller & Kylon King came to the ring. They’ve now been IWTV tag team champions for a full year, but on Friday, they’ll be facing “MxM” Mansoor & Mason Madden. They are apparently expecting a crowd of 2,500 or more based on ticket sales. Dusting started to speak but he was cut off by Mansoor and Madden coming to the ring. Waller said that “if you think you are coming into our house and taking food off our table, you are damn wrong.” The MG held their belts above their heads while they jawed at MxM. Mansoor and Madden left without any punches thrown. Good segment.

4. Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness) defeated Steve Stetson via disqualification at 8:13. I always compare Diaz to Trey Miguel, and he got a babyface pop. Until just these past few weeks, the Church of Greatness have been heels but they have been so entertaining they’ve turned babyface, and Crockett said he “never imagined the day the Church would be loved.” Diaz hit some chops, a huracanrana, and a dropkick, then a dive to the floor on the bigger Stetson. In the ring, Diaz hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. Stetson dropped Diaz across the top rope and he took charge. He hit some hard kneestrikes to Diaz’ spine.

Diaz came off the ropes but Stetson caught him with a perfectly-timed big boot at 4:00. He jawed at the ref and kept Diaz grounded. He tied Diaz in a Camel Clutch. Diaz got to the ropes but Stetson didn’t let go of the hold! The ref counted to five and eventually disqualified Stetson. Stetson headed to the back to get help, but Ichiban came through the curtain, and he helped Diaz beat up Stetson. Good match but I would have preferred a cleaner finish than this. Stetson grabbed the mic and said he’ll see these guys in a battle royal tomorrow.

5. Ricky Smokes (w/Brad Baylor) defeated Pedro Dones (w/Dezmond Cole) at 9:25. Neither Cole nor Baylor are dressed to wrestle. Smokes and Dones immediately traded chops. Dones hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Smokes hit a slingshot spear for a nearfall and he kept Pedro grounded. Dones hit a powerslam at 6:30 and they were both down. Ray Jaz was shown standing by the curtain; we haven’t seen him in a few weeks; the commentators haven’t acknowledged him yet. Dones hit a Samoan Drop and a Hogan Legdrop for a nearfall.

Smokes hit a doublestomp to the back at 8:00. Smokes again went for a slingshot spear, but Dones caught him with a hard kneestrike! Dones hit a 619. We got a notice of one minute left in the time limit right on at 9:00. They did the spot where Dones picked up Smokes, but Baylor grabbed Dones’ ankle. Smokes collapsed onto Dones, and Baylor held down Dones’ legs for the cheap pin. Good action.

* Backstage, “Brick City” Julio Cruz & Victor Chase cut a promo, saying that if they beat “The Shook Crew,” then Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan can never again team up at Wrestling Open! (Will the Shook Crew accept that stipulation?)

6. Aaron Rourke & “Shook Crew” Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando defeated TJ Crawford & “Brick City” Julio Cruz and Victor Chase at 12:57. Rourke and Crawford opened, and TJ knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Rourke hit a kick to the face. Orlando got in and hit some jab punches on Cruz at 3:00. Bryce hit a basement dropkick to the face as Cruz was tied in the Tree of Woe. Bryce hit a clothesline on Victor. Victor whipped Bobby into Bryce. The Shook Crew clotheslined BC to the floor at 5:30, and the babyfaces posed in the ring as the heels called for a timeout on the floor.

Back in the ring, Rourke hit a basement dropkick on TJ. The heels began working over Orlando. Victor accidentally kicked TJ at 9:00! Orlando hit a second-rope double clothesline on BC. Rourke made the hot tag and he hit some leg lariats and a German Suplex on TJ. He hit a uranage in the corner and a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop on TJ. Orlando and Rourke hit dives through the ropes. Orlando hit a discus clothesline on Rourke. Rourke hit a second-rope double missile dropkick at 11:00.

TJ hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant and a DDT but he bumped into the taller Bryce! Bryce set up for a chokeslam, but Cruz made the save. TJ hit a frogsplash on Bryce for a nearfall. Bryce applied a headlock on Chase on the mat and cranked on the head, and Chase tapped out! Good action; these guys all know each other so well.

* Cameras outside showed Brad Hollister and Jermaine Marbury arriving to the building earlier in the day.

7. Brad Hollister defeated Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 16:43. Marbury and Hollister started fighting on the floor. Shook Crew and TJ/Brick City were back at ringside and were brawling too. Marbury hit a top-rope dive to the floor onto everyone at 1:30. Marbury grabbed a garbage can and hit Hollister and the other heels with it. Hollister and Marbury fought upstairs; they teased tossing someone out a window but they wound up coming back downstairs. (Shook Crew and Brick City were still fighting around ringside.) All the heels were thrown into the ring at 7:00. Benny hit a top-rope dive onto all the heels. Benny took off his mascot head and it’s Love Doug!

The heels were beating down all the babyfaces. Jermaine palmed a head and slammed it to the mat. Love, Doug hit a Rebound Lariat on Chase. The babyfaces took turns punching Hollister, who bounced around like in a pinball game. Marbury hit a Mamba Splash for a believable nearfall at 13:30. The babyfaces set up chairs in the ring. Chase choked Marbury with a basketball net. Hollister hit a powerbomb across the open chairs for a believable nearfall at 15:00. All eight guys stood up and fought; quickly it was just Marbury and Hollister in the ring, and Marbury applied an anklelock. Hollister tied the basketball net around Marbury’s neck and choked him out until the ref called for the bell. Fun PG-level brawl.

Final Thoughts: A good brawl for the main event, but I’m glad Hollister won; he’s been a good champion. Marbury is a fun act but I’m not convinced it is a long-term headliner act. Smokes-Dones takes second and the six-man tag semi-main takes third. This show was missing a good women’s match but I acknowledge they have just a handful of top-tier women to choose from. The muscular Kellys continue to impress; identical twins have always done well in pro wrestling and these guys have the right look to get noticed. The only thing I didn’t like is the Percy-CPA silliness, which I addressed last week; I’m still not sure why CPA is even listening to this dork.