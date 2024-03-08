What's happening...

Mike Santana comments on his departure from AEW

March 8, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike Santana issued the following post on social media regarding his recent departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Powell’s POV: A classy statement from Santana following his departure from AEW. At age 33, Santana has many good years ahead. I wonder if he’ll attract attention from NXT. Santana is good in the ring and I feel his mic skills are underrated.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.