Mike Santana comments on his departure from AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Mike Santana issued the following post on social media regarding his recent departure from All Elite Wrestling.
Thank you, EVERYONE. 🙏🏽@AEW pic.twitter.com/Wy8zUTBCnT
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) March 8, 2024
Powell’s POV: A classy statement from Santana following his departure from AEW. At age 33, Santana has many good years ahead. I wonder if he’ll attract attention from NXT. Santana is good in the ring and I feel his mic skills are underrated.
Be the first to comment