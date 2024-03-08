Mike Santana comments on his departure from AEW

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike Santana issued the following post on social media regarding his recent departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Powell’s POV: A classy statement from Santana following his departure from AEW. At age 33, Santana has many good years ahead. I wonder if he’ll attract attention from NXT. Santana is good in the ring and I feel his mic skills are underrated.