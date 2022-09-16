WWE Smackdown in Anaheim, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE live events in California (reports needed), Cruz Del Toro, Kiera Hogan, DC Drake, Phil Lafon, Richard Slinger, Sensei

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Anaheim, California at Honda Center. The show includes New Day vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits in a four-way for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH TV Title. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Ronda Rousey appears, Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight, and Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

-WWE is in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, Gunther vs. Ricochet vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental Championship, and Bobby Lashley vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the U.S. Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don “DC” Drake is 65.

-Phil Lafon is 61.

-Richard Slinger (Richard Aslinger) is 51.

-Sensei is 44.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) is 31.

-Kiera Hogan is 28.