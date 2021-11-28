Jim Ross taking time away from AEW duties due to radiation treatment

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross announced via social media that he will be undergoing 22 radiation treatments starting Monday to battle skin cancer. Ross added that he hopes to return to the AEW play-by-play call on December 29 for the final edition of AEW Dynamite in 2021.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing JR the very best in this battle. I am forever grateful that he has been so generous with his time in terms of granting me interviews over the years. I look forward to hearing him back on the call of AEW Dynamite when the time is right.

