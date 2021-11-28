What's happening...

Jim Ross taking time away from AEW duties due to radiation treatment

November 28, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross announced via social media that he will be undergoing 22 radiation treatments starting Monday to battle skin cancer. Ross added that he hopes to return to the AEW play-by-play call on December 29 for the final edition of AEW Dynamite in 2021.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing JR the very best in this battle. I am forever grateful that he has been so generous with his time in terms of granting me interviews over the years. I look forward to hearing him back on the call of AEW Dynamite when the time is right.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.