AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the “Title Tuesday” edition that runs opposite NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

-Christian Cage responds to Copeland

-Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson to become No. 1 contender to the TNT Championship

-Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

-Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Powell's POV: Dynamite is being bumped to Tuesday due to TBS's sports coverage. The show will air live from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.