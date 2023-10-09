Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s penultimate edition before Bound For Glory

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian in a best of three falls match

-Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh vs. Eric Young vs. Jorydnne Grace in a five way (the winner will be the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot match at Bound For Glory, while the loser will be the first entrant)

-Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann for the Impact Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 show that had been airing early Friday mornings at 1CT/2ET is not listed again this week. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).