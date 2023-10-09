WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns and Triple H advertised for the “season premiere” 

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-Triple H appears

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

Powell’s POV: This episode is billed as the season premiere of Smackdown and will feature the fallout from the WWE Fastlane event. John Cena is scheduled to appear on ever Smackdown between now and the end of October. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.