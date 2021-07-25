What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating opposite the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

July 25, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 2.008 million overall viewers, and a 0.6 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown topping two million viewers in the overnights is impressive due to the strong Olympics competition. The first hour delivered 1.992 million viewers, while hour two produced 2.023 million viewers. Both hours finished second in the network overnights with the Olympics drawing over 10 million viewers for NBC. Last week’s Smackdown had 2.185 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo in the overnights, and the final count was 2.310 million viewers. The final numbers for Friday’s Smackdown will be released next week.

