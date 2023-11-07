TKO third quarter financial report and call, NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade and poll results, Tony Schiavone, Joey Ryan, Muhammad Hassan, King Kong Bundy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release its third quarter financial report today after the market closes. Executives from the company will host today’s conference call regarding the financial report. Join me for live updates on the call, which is scheduled to start this afternoon at 4CT/5ET.

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa for the Heritage Cup. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 64 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 14 percent of the vote. I felt the majority of voters were very generous again, as I gave the show another B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Schiavone is 66.

-Joey Ryan (Joseph Meehan) is 45.

-Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) is 42.

-The late King Kong Bundy (Christopher Pallies) was born on November 7, 1955. He died at age 63 due to complications from diabetes on March 4, 2019.