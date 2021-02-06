WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the first show following the Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.126 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.304 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.228 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.144 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.108 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .6 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was tied for second among the broadcast networks on Friday. Smackdown also tied for first in the men 18-49 demo. The final Smackdown viewership numbers should be available on Monday.