WWE Raw in Omaha (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Rockin’ Robin, Stevie Richards, The Miz, Paul Burchill, The Miz, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Matt Rehwoldt, Eddie Guerrero

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. The show includes the fallout from WWE Fastlane and includes Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Fastlane at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Omaha, Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite in Independence, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Tulsa, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Toledo. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Rockin’ Robin is 59 today.

-Stevie Richards (Michael Manna) is 52 today.

-The late Eddie Guerrero was born on October 9, 1967. He died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Paul Burchill (Paul Birchall) turned 44 on Sunday.

-The Miz (Mike Mizanin) turned 43 on Sunday.

-The late Art Barr was born on October 8, 1966. He died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 from undisclosed causes.

-Malia Hosaka turned 54 on Saturday.

-Rhino (Terry Gerin) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Matthew Rehwoldt is turned 36 on Saturday. He previously worked as Aiden English in WWE.