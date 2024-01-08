New TNA Tag Team Title belts unveiled

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA Tag Team Title belts on Monday.

.@ScottDAmore presents @The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey with the brand new TNA World Tag Team Championships. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/32JUBxEcYF — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2024

Powell’s POV: The company’s other new title belts will be unveiled daily at noon CT/1ET through Thursday. Next up will be the (highly coveted) Digital Media Championship on Tuesday. The Knockouts Tag Team Titles are listed for a Saturday reveal with no time listed. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.