New TNA Tag Team Title belts unveiled

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA Tag Team Title belts on Monday.
.@ScottDAmore presents @The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey with the brand new TNA World Tag Team Championships.
Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/32JUBxEcYF
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2024
Powell’s POV: The company’s other new title belts will be unveiled daily at noon CT/1ET through Thursday. Next up will be the (highly coveted) Digital Media Championship on Tuesday. The Knockouts Tag Team Titles are listed for a Saturday reveal with no time listed. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Be the first to comment