WWE star Chelsea Green underwent a heart procedure

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chelsea Green revealed that she underwent a recent procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. “After ten years, doctors finally caught my SVT, and I was able to get a heart procedure done,” Green wrote on social media. “Three hours later, and I’m on the mend.” Follow Green online via Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Supraventricular tachycardia causes a rapid or erratic heart rate. Although Green did not offer specifics, the three-hour time she listed for the procedure suggests it was likely SVT ablation. If so, online medical websites list the recovery time as one to two weeks in most cases. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)