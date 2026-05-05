WWE Backlash lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s PLE, ESPN2 simulcast matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, at the Benchmark International Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

-Danhausen and a partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

-John Cena announces “history-making news” that will “change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans”

-(ESPN2) Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship

-(ESPN2) Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Powell’s POV: John Cena announced his involvement on Monday. The fnal hour of the countdown show and the first hour of the main card will simulcast on ESPN2. The U.S. Title match and Rollins vs. Breakker were listed as ESPN2 matches during Monday’s Raw. Join me for my live review of Backlash as the full event streams Saturday on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).