Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 108-109 results: Vetter’s review of Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. The Revolution vs. The Collab for the Crown of Glory Tag Titles, Mike Outlaw vs. Shane Sabre

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 108-109)

Taped March 29, 2026, in Edwardsville, Illinois, at the Moose Lodge

Premiered April 26, 2026, and May 3, 2026, via YouTube.com

Edwardsville is part of the northeast suburban St. Louis metro area.) These 30-minute episodes are free on their YouTube channel. This venue is a ballroom with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, but not over the ring. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The attendance was maybe 150, but it’s fairly packed in there; it might be a sellout for this small room. (As I noted from the first two episodes from this taping, I hear one commentator in my left ear and the other in my right ear. It’s a bit distracting!)

Episode 108

1. Everett Connors vs. “The Working Man” Dan Adams. I just watched Connors have his retirement match a few weeks ago in St. Louis Anarchy (since this taping occurred, obviously!) Quite the change in look for “Dan the Dad,” as he wore a blue denim jacket and working gloves, and the crowd chanted, “Not my dad!” at Adams. I didn’t hear the bell (it wasn’t coming through on this taping) so I started the clock as they approached each other. Dan knocked him down with a shoulder tackle.

Dan hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00 and he repeatedly stomped on Everett’s elbow. Adams hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, and he’s dominated so far. Everett hit an eznzuigiri. Adams hit a rope-assisted Flatliner for a nearfall, and he applied a top hammerlock and kept Connors on the mat. Everett dove through the ropes onto Dan at 6:00. In the ring, he hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Connors hit a Pele Kick at 7:30.

Adams hit a running boot in the corner and a tornado DDT, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Connors hit a corner fadeaway stunner and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. They got up and traded punches. They fought onto the apron, where Connors hit a uranage. In the ring, Dan got a rollup, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin! The crowd was all over Dan. Dan grabbed a wrench, put it against Everett’s throat and hit a Russian Leg Sweep!

Dan Adams defeated Everett Connors at 11:03.

* Ethan Price ran to the ring and attacked Dan, and those two brawled on the mat.

* In a pre-show segment, Moses the Deliverer spoke to Chase Holiday. They were seated in the venue’s upstairs balcony. Moses tried to convince him not to trust his tag partner.

2. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker vs. “The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie in a three-way for the Crown of Glory Tag Team Titles. The Revolution has become decent babyfaces here. Laynie carried her WWE ID Women’s Title. The Collab wore matching blue gear. I believe Bang and Matthews STILL have four sets of tag titles (unless they’ve lost any recently, I wasn’t aware of!) The commentators noted that all three teams are babyfaces. Quest, Laynie, and Bang opened, so we have one from EACH team. They all tried a rollup in the opening seconds, then they each hit a deep armdrag. They all tried a dropkick, and we had a standoff at 1:30.

All six fought in the ring. Shazza rammed Anthony’s face repeatedly into Laynie’s butt — a commentator called it “innovative offense.” Lopes hit a basement dropkick on Shazza. Quest hit a dropkick that sent Laynie from the apron to the floor. The women got thrown to the floor. Bang hit a Lionsault on Lopes at 4:00, then a German Suplex. August hit a rolling cannonball on Lopes for a nearfall. Quest hit a double missile dropkick on Bang and Matthews. Quest hit a Hangman Page-style slingshot lariat.

Laynie dropped Quest over Shazza’s knees at 6:00. The women tripped Lopes; a commentator praised the women for their team offense. Shazza hit a running knee to Lopes’ jaw. The women covered Lopes and scored the pin! Bang was a fraction of a second too late to break it up. New champions! Everyone seemed surprised by that outcome.

“The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews, and “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker in a three-way to win the Crown of Glory Tag Team Titles at 6:36.

Episode 109

1. Bruss Hamilton vs. Stephen Wolf. Again, if you haven’t seen Bruss — he’s like WWE’s Otis in how wide and broad his body is. Bruss attacked from behind. Wolf hit a running knee. There was NO commentary! Wolf stomped on his back. He tried a springboard move, but the massive Bruss just swatted him away. Bruss then hip-tossed him across the ring at 1:30 and hit a splash into the corner. He was dominating and kept Wolf grounded. He stood behind Wolf and hit some crossface blows.

Wolf hit a running kick. He hit some clotheslines that Bruss no-sold. A running clothesline finally dropped Bruss. Wolf hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, then he tied Bruss in a front guillotine choke, but Bruss powered free. Bruss tackled him, and they were both down. Bruss flipped Wolf up, hit a jumping knee to the forehead, and scored the pin. I am shocked by how one-sided that was, as Wolf is no rookie and he’s rather talented.

Bruss Hamilton defeated Stephen Wolf at 7:11.

* Footage aired of Dan Adams’ win over Everett Connors from the prior episode. Still no commentary. This actually had more footage than what aired in episode 108, as Connors and Ethan Price were separated, and Price vowed to get revenge.

* WEIRD, we now have commentary for the second match…

2. Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko) vs. Shane Sabre. It’s been a while since I’ve seen the talented Canadian Sabre in the ring, and the commentators just said the same thing. His beard is a bit bushy, and his face always makes me think of actor/singer Jared Leto. Standing switches to open. Shane hit a rolling cannonball. Outlaw hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30. Outlaw hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall.

Outlaw applied a headlock on the mat and kept Sabre grounded. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Shane got up, and they traded forearm strikes. Outlaw went for a springboard move, but Sabre cut him in half with a spear at 7:00, and they were both down. Sabre hit a DDT, then an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Outlaw hit an enzuigiri, but Sabre hit a Rebound Lariat at 8:30. Shane hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle, then a stunner for a nearfall. Outlaw hit a stunner for the pin! Good match.

Mike Outlaw defeated Shane Sabre at 10:01.

Final Thoughts: Two good episodes, and I’ll add that these played on YouTube without a single pesky commercial breaking up the action. Outlaw-Sabre was really good and the best of these four matches. I’ve seen Shane several times in the past on shows from Canada, but perhaps he took a break because I hadn’t seen him in a while.

“Dan the Dad” has been a fun character, but it is a mid-card comedy gimmick. I think Dan Adams had done everything possible with the character. So, I applaud his heel turn and move away from the character.

Full credit to Shazza and Laynie — they’ve been teaming a lot in the past year, and not just here. They have a lot of team maneuvers worked out. While it’s no secret that I am not a fan of intergender action, they hit moves that look good and make sense that they could hurt a bigger, stronger man.

I just looked at the results from this taping, and it appears that all but a pre-show match have now aired over episodes 106-109. Hopefully, they have more episodes ready to go, so there will be a show next Sunday as well.