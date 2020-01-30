Gutteridge’s WWE Statistics Series 2019 (Part 2 of 7)

CategoriesDARREN GUTTERIDGE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Darren Gutteridge, Dot Net Contributor (originally published on FoulEntertainment.com)

Welcome to the 2019 WWE Statistics Series! Over the past 12 months, I’ve compiled stats on every single show WWE produced. I did this last year, and basically carried it on this year because I had lots of ideas about how to make it better. I think I’ve made a lot of improvements, so hopefully these stats will be even more insightful than last year!

Yesterday we covered brand specific wins and losses, and today we’re going to look at the overall numbers. This collates and contrasts every win, loss and no-contest between Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy opening the first Smackdown of the year, to Andrade vs. Ricochet closing out the last episode of Raw of 2019.

I’ll explain some of the nuances of the stats as we go (you can explore the entire spreadsheet on Google Docs), but I’d first like to thank Cagematch.net for their exhaustive record keeping that helped me start, maintain and double check this mammoth undertaking. Also everyone on ProWrestling.Net for the easy to skim TV reports, which I used in place of watching the shows when my free time was short.

And now, the breakdown.

The following stats are, to the best of my knowledge, accurate. They were taken from every televised WWE show between episode 1011 of Smackdown on January 1st and episode 1388 of Raw on December 30th. Matches were only counted if they aired on TV or the WWE network, and only if they aired during 2019 (this discounts any events taped in 2019 that won’t air until 2020). Also, any wins or losses that occurred whilst a wrestler wasn’t under WWE contract were not counted. They had to appear on the roster pages of either the WWE website or Wikipedia (or both) to be counted.

Total matches (Brands)

As with yesterday, we’ll first look at the stats broken down by each individual show. So Ricochet had 44 Raw matches this year, but his overall amount of matches is higher as this doesn’t count PPVs etc.. Also, for a full breakdown of what constitutes a “Network Special” and what constitutes a “PPV”, please see the lists at the very bottom of this article.

Show Wrestler – Total Matches Raw 1. Ricochet – 44 matches 2. Seth Rollins – 36 matches 3. Drew McIntyre – 35 matches Smackdown 1. Kofi Kingston – 31 matches 2. Mustafa Ali – 24 matches 3. Big E / Daniel Bryan / Mandy Rose / Shinsuke Nakamura – 23 matches NXT 1. Keith Lee / Matt Riddle – 17 matches 2. Bianca Belair – 15 matches 3. Dominik Dijakovic / Io Shirai – 14 matches NXT UK 1. Jordan Devlin / Mark Coffey / Travis Banks – 14 matches 2. Kenny Williams / Mark Andrews / Trent Seven – 13 matches 3. Jinny / Joe Coffey / Kassius Ohno / Ligero / Marcel Barthel / Piper Niven / Xia Brookside – 12 matches 205 Live 1. Ariya Daivari – 24 wins 2. Tony Nese – 23 wins 3. Akira Tozawa – 22 wins Main Event 1. No Way Jose – 18 matches 2. EC3 – 17 matches 3. Dana Brooke – 16 matches Network Events 1. R-Truth – 12 matches 2. Adam Cole – 10 matches 3. Velveteen Dream – 9 matches PPV 1. Seth Rollins – 15 wins 2. Becky Lynch – 13 matches 3. Baron Corbin / Bayley / Kofi Kingston – 12 matches

Total matches (Overall)

Now, we get to the good stuff – the below represents everyone’s final score across all shows in 2019. And unsurprisingly, it’s another strong round for Ricochet!

Wins/Losses/Overall Wrestler – Total Matches Wins 1. Ricochet – 41 wins 2. Seth Rollins – 39 wins 3. Kofi Kingston – 35 wins 4. Erik / Ivar – 33 wins 5. Becky Lynch – 31 wins Losses 1. Cesaro – 35 losses 2. Drew McIntyre – 28 losses 3. Akira Tozawa / Baron Corbin – 27 losses 4. Cedric Alexander / Ricochet / Scott Dawson – 26 losses 5. Dash Wilder / Karl Anderson / No Way Jose / R-Truth – 25 losses Overall 1. Ricochet – 69 matches 2. R-Truth – 56 matches 3. Seth Rollins – 55 matches 4. Kofi Kingston – 53 matches 5. Baron Corbin / Scott Dawson – 50 matches

Based on everyone’s data, the average WWE superstar could expect 8 win and 9 loses, for a total of 18 matches over the course of the year, for an average of 1.47 matches a month. Also, for those wondering who took home the wooden spoon prize for “most no contests”, it was a tie between Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins with 4 in total each.

Win Percentages

The average win percentage for 2019 worked out at 39%. But some people went above and beyond this middle of the road percentage. Just to clarify, while there were only 4 people with a 100% winning record overall, there were 38 members of the 0% club, so the list below just represents the those with the most matches without a win.

Win Percentage Wrestler – Total Matches 100% 1. Lars Sullivan / Ridge Holland / The Undertaker – 2 wins 2. Babatunde – 1 win 0% 1. Konnor / Viktor – 9 losses 2. Ashton Smith / Jack Starz / Tyson T-Bone – 7 losses 3. Killer Kelly / Kona Reeves / Saxon Huxley / Sin Cara – 6 losses 4. Oliver Carter – 5 losses 5. Boa / Jessamyn Duke / Kayden Carter / Marina Shafir – 4 losses

Thanks for reading! Tomorrow we have a brand new entry to this series, with a look at those wild and free wrestlers who blow in on the wind – the non-contracted talent. Which show used the most? Who was the most used talent?Find out tomorrow, or look for yourself by checking out the comprehensive set of spreadsheets for yourself. You can also follow me on Twitter – @TheGutteridge

Network Specials include: Network Specials include: All Kickoff shows, All NXT/NXT UK Takeovers, All World’s Collide specials, All YouTube 24/7 Title changes, Halftime Heat, The Shield’s Final Chapter, Evolve 10th Anniversary, Smackville and Starrcade.

PPVs include: Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania 35, Money in the Bank, Super Showdown, Stomping Grounds, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell, Crown Jewel, Survivor Series and TLC.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

