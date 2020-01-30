AEW Dynamite viewership declines, AEW still wins the night

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 828,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 871,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show was the taped Jericho Cruise edition, and AEW delivered 940,000 for their previous live show two weeks ago. NXT delivered 712,000 viewers for USA Network last night. AEW finished third in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 37th in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

