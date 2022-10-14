What's happening...

10/14 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Bray Wyatt’s return, Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn, LA Knight vs. Mansoor

October 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Bray Wyatt’s return, Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn, LA Knight vs. Mansoor, Hit Row vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and more (29:55)…

Click here for the October 14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

