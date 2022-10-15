10/15 Barnett’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy for Private Party’s contractual freedom from The Firm or Matt Hardy’s contract goes to The Firm, Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy for Private Party’s contractual freedom from The Firm or Matt Hardy’s contract goes to The Firm, Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona, and more (37:04)…

Click here to stream or download the October 15 AEW Rampage audio review.

