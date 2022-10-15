NJPW Strong preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-“Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. JR Kratos and Danny Limelight for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Che Cabrera vs. Doc Gallows

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.