WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Jordynne Grace, Martin Casaus

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show is headlined by Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a cage match. If Bryan wins, he will earn a WWE Universal Title shot at WWE Fastlane. If Bryan loses, he must proclaim Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show features a pair of New Japan Cup USA qualifying matches. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia.

Birthdays and Notables

-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, is 36.

-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Parker) is 25.