08/24 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks in a lumberjack match for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Payback matches set for Sunday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks in a lumberjack match for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Payback matches set for Sunday, and more (50:38)…

Click here to stream or download the August 24 WWE Raw audio review.

