Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, David Young, Kylie Rae, Ivan Koloff, Crash Holly

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode is night two of Emergence and includes Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Rob Van Dam’s “iconic TNA Wrestling matches against Sabu and AJ Styles.”

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox was a polarizing show. It finished with a tie for first with A and F as the majority grades with 22 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote, and C finished third with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows) with a bump for ThunderDome’s visuals, though it must be noted that the audio left a lot to be desired when it comes to the crowd noise.

-Saturday’s AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 54 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B grade and especially enjoyed the TNT Title match and the surprise destruction of Cody. It creates some good storyline opportunities and I obviously don’t fear it will play out with zero followup like when Brock Lesnar destroyed Kofi Kingston in seconds.

-Wednesday’s NXT television show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B and F finished tied for second with each getting 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show another C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former TNA wrestler David Young is 48 today.

-Kylie Rae (Brianna Sparrey) is 28.

-The late Ivan Koloff was born on August 25, 1942. He died of liver failure on February 18, 2017.

-The late Crash Holly (Michael Lockwood) was born on August 25, 1971. He took his own life by overdose on November 6, 2003 at age 32.



