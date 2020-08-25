AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. D3.

-Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Heather Monroe

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford).

-Red Velvet vs. Mel.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. “The Hybrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Storm Thomas and Demetri Jackson.

-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone and Baron Black.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. The Metro Brothers.

-Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt.

-Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean.

-Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. KiLynn King.

-Luther and Serpentico vs. “The Initiative” Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

-Jessy Sorensen vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard).

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



