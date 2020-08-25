Impact Wrestling TV preview: Emergence Night Two lineup

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s Emergence themed edition of their weekly television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship.

-Eddie Edwards defending the Impact World Championship in an open challenge.

-Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers.

-EC3 explains why he stole the TNA Title belt from Moose.

-More from Wrestle House.

