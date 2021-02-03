Brody King on re-signing with ROH in 2020, missing the NJPW World Tag League due to injury, Enzo Amore and Big Cass appearing in the crowd at MSG

CategoriesInterview Highlights ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Andrew Thompson Interviews” with guest Brody King

Host: Andrew Thompson

Full interview available at YouTube.com and PostWrestling.com

Brody King on how a torn ACL prevented him and PCO from appearing in the 2019 NJPW World Tag League: “Yeah, unfortunately we were and it was honestly like one of the hardest things ever. So, I tore my ACL in like a run-in, a random run-in, freak occurrence. I did like a pump kick and my knee went sideways. But, it didn’t feel — so far, I’ve torn both my ACLs but it didn’t feel like the other one. It felt like a sprain, I was kinda limping a little bit. I went to the doctor, got it checked out, they are like, ‘Yep, it’s a torn ACL.’ I was like damn it. So, I had to — this was I think a couple weeks before we were supposed to fly out for New Japan and I had to call New Japan and tell them that we couldn’t do it because I had a knee injury and I felt so bad because Carl or PCO, he hadn’t been to Japan in years or I don’t know if he’s ever been to Japan. I’m sure he has, he’s done everything. Oh no, he did ZERO1, I’m sitting here talking to myself [laughs]. So he hadn’t been to Japan in years, but I really wanted to be there with him to experience that with him and the fact that we didn’t get to it, that really bummed me out. If I could’ve, I would’ve. I mean, I’ve wrestled with plenty injuries. I did Madison Square Garden with a broken hand. If I’m capable, then damn it, I’m gonna try my damndest to be there but I just couldn’t do it on that one.”

King on re-signing with ROH in 2020: “It was definitely a hard decision because wrestling is or was, hopefully again, booming at the moment and there’s like so many other opportunities, other places. You got places like AEW, WWE, stuff like that but I felt like I still had to hone my craft a little bit more and I felt like Ring of Honor was always the place to kind of like cut your teeth and become like a great professional wrestler. The talent that they’ve pumped out of there is proven. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and those guys are the best of the best when you talk about wrestlers of this generation. So having that Ring of Honor badge on my back, definitely, I felt like I needed to do a singles run like I’m doing now. I needed to make my name their first and also, having them be partners with New Japan is that added bonus so I could be doing both and working on both goals at the same time and wherever I’m at in the future, I’ll at least have that name and that reputation under me of being a New Japan or a Ring of Honor guy.”

King on how the Enzo Amore and Big Cass run-in at the G1 Supercard overshadowed the tag title match: “So there was a running joke where people would call TK [O’Ryan] from The Kingdom ‘mini Cass’. They said that he looked like Big Cass, and this is funny because I legit had no idea that the Enzo [Amore] and Cass thing was happening. So, after the match, I’m going to check on PCO because he just got powerbombed out of the ring onto the floor so I’m like, ‘PCO’s dead. I gotta go help him out.’ I’m picking him up and I see Bubba [Bully Ray] and I see someone else running down the ramp to break something up and I look over and I see The Briscoes and then I see who I thought was TK, but it was Big Cass and I was like — there’s so much going on, there’s an entire arena of 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden, you just had this crazy match, the Guerrillas Of Destiny are having their moment in the ring.

“So I’m just trying to get PCO out of there, make sure he’s okay and make sure we’re good and then we get to the back and I hear everybody going, ‘Why was Enzo out there? Why was Enzo out there?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And I had to go up to people, I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ They’re like, ‘Enzo and Big Cass were out there.’ I’m like, ‘What? Why?’ So I had legit no clue that-that was happening and you know, if they were trying to make an angle or whatever they were trying to do, I don’t think that it was personally the right way to go about things. But, it is what it is I guess. I think it kinda overshadowed a really cool moment at MSG that I wish wouldn’t have been. I felt like within the time constraint and within having a four-way tag match, we really tore the house down and that was overshadowed by just a stupid thing.”