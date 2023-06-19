AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s co-branded pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

-Sanada vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Powell’s POV: I was sold when AEW announced the Omega vs. Ospreay and Danielson vs. Okada matches. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. has been teased, but the match is not being officially advertised. The pay-per-view price is listed at $49.95 on DirecTV. Join me for my live review of AEW Forbidden Door as the show airs Sunday beginning at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).