What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on tonight’s show

June 19, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins holds and open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Logan Paul returns

-Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match

-Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.