WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins holds and open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Logan Paul returns

-Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match

-Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.