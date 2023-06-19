WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Seth Rollins holds and open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Logan Paul returns
-Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifier
-Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match
-Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
-Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Raw will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
