WWE Raw viewership and rating for the show featuring Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.978 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up slightly from last week’s 1.956 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.968 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.086 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.879 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 15, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.857 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show.