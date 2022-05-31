Seth Petruzelli on working for Triple H and wrapping his hands before WrestleMania, serving as the striking coach at the WWE Performance Center and why he stopped, a WWE star who still trains at his gym, knocking out Kimbo Slice in an MMA fight

CategoriesMISC News MMA / UFC News WWE News

Knocking out Kimbo Slice: “If you watch two or three other more of my fights, I kind of do the same thing. I’m in a southpaw stance. I raise my right knee or push kick or something like that, and I just sit my hip down. I throw my right hand, but it’s my strong hand, but I’m in a southpaw position when I throw it. Yep, I do that punch all the time. And I remember him, like you said, he was crouched low. He was dipping to roll and dip to roll. Literally. This sounds funny, but he’s known for his beard. The only thing I saw when he rolled and started to come up, I saw his beard just kind of like lift. And as I was up on one foot, I was like, ‘oh, beard.’ And I just knew chin was under that beard. So I just threw at his beard, and I just clipped him on the very end of that beard or his chin just knocked him off balance and fall down. And then I was just like, I knew he got knocked down. I knew if I just stayed on him and just kept punching, kept punching and kept punching, the ref would eventually pull me off. So that’s all I thought of in my head is as soon as he hit his knees, I was like, just punch. Just don’t stop punching and don’t stop punching. And then the ref just simply pulled me off.”

Working for Triple H: “I actually wrapped Triple H’s hands for WrestleMania…three WrestleManias ago? I was in the background. They showed me for a second, I was like, I got my WrestleMania debut! Awesome. Yeah, it was just really cool, but, yeah, that’s why I met with him. I didn’t really have that kind of access every day to Triple H. But in the end, I did. I was like, look, I’m teaching this, I’m telling this. And I told him who is responding and who’s not responding. I said, some of them come to me and say they don’t want to do this. And I tell them that I I’m like, look, these guys tell me they don’t want to do it. Like, I don’t know what you want me to force them? I will, but I need what you want me to tell them to do.”

His role as the striking coach at the WWE Performance Center: “My really good friend Josh Woods. He was wrestling for NXT, and they’re located here in Orlando, which is right down the street from The Jungle, my gym. And they told him because they knew he did MMA with me, they told him they’re looking for a coach to come and teach some kickboxing and jiu jitsu because they want to make their athletes know what they’re doing in the ring, so it looks like they know what they’re doing. He told me to call him up, give them a resume, and literally, like, two weeks later, they had me teaching, like, four or five hours a day at NXT with all the talent. Just from being there and seeing and what they were doing, I was like, man, I can do all this. I can do this. I can do this way better. I can do this better. So I was like, oh, I started getting into it and then started practicing and then just started taking matches. But then I realized with that, I was like, okay, this isn’t going to be as hard in my body, like, MMA. Man, was I wrong. Literally, it’s so much worse. Like, taking the bumps and they’re rattling in my head. My headaches are getting worse. I was like, this sucks. I’m like, I can’t believe it’s this bad. No way. So I stuck it out for, like, almost about a year, a little over a year. And then I was like, I can’t do this. This is killing my body. I can’t do this anymore.”

On his WWE release: “They went in a different direction. I still go occasionally once in a while to hold pads for some of the guys. A lot of the guys train with me at The Jungle and at the dojo. We have big names like Shinsuke Nakamura. He’s testing in a week at my dojo a karate dojo, he’s training with me. And a bunch of other guys are at The Jungle doing the jiu jitsu and stuff like that. So a lot of them still train with us and I still train them.”

Other topics include UFC, Dana White, Elite XC, Bellator, WWE, NXT, the Performance Center, what he is doing today, and more.