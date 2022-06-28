What's happening...

WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for Saturday's premium live event

June 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, Becky Lynch)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, one entrant TBA)

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: As expected, Riddle and Becky Lynch were added on Raw via second chance qualifiers. Riddle won a battle royal, and Lynch won a six-woman elimination match. Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel/Elias/Elrod was listed as an MITB qualifier before the match was “postponed” without explanation. It’s unclear whether they will hold that match on Smackdown or find another way to determine the final entrant in the men’s match.

Readers Comments (5)

  1. TheGreatestTwo June 21, 2022 @ 10:23 am

    That’s not even a good free TV lineup.

    Reply
  2. Shauny79 June 21, 2022 @ 10:48 am

    You mean to say you think The Usos vs. The Street Profits, Part 74 isn’t Premium Event worthy??

    Reply
  3. TheGreatestOne June 21, 2022 @ 12:30 pm

    One show is part of an already paid $5.40/mo deal and the other is priced at $49.99.

    Oh, and Theory v Lashley will be better than the entire Forbidden Sock on the Door PPV.

    Reply
  4. TheGreatestTwo June 21, 2022 @ 2:15 pm

    Thegreatestone; why does cost matter? You’ve previously stated you don’t pay for the AEW events, instead you illegally intercept them.

    Reply
  5. Tom June 28, 2022 @ 11:24 am

    Imagine what the show would’ve looked like had it been at The Raiders..

    Reply

