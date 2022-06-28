What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Tag Team match set for Monday’s show

June 28, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

-Fallout from Money in the Bank

-The road to SummerSlam begins

Powell’s POV: Balor and Priest attempted to recruit Dominik to Judgment Day last night, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with the how taking place in the Mysterios’ hometown. Monday’s Raw will be live from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.