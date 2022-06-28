WWE Raw preview: Tag Team match set for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

-Fallout from Money in the Bank

-The road to SummerSlam begins

Powell’s POV: Balor and Priest attempted to recruit Dominik to Judgment Day last night, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with the how taking place in the Mysterios’ hometown. Monday’s Raw will be live from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.