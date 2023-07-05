WWE Money in the Bank poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 67 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent. Only six percent of the voters gave the show a C or lower grade.

-61 percent of our voters gave Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso the best match of the night honors. The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match finished second with with 21 percent of the vote, while the women’s MITB ladder match finished third with 13 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, and I all gave the show A- grades in our same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Last year’s show received a majority B grade from 36 percent of the voters, and The Usos vs. The Street Profits earned the best match honors with 50 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.