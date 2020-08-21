WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover: XXX, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Erik of the Viking Raiders, Nathan Jones, Trent Seven, Eve

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The event features Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review of the event beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.

-NXT Takeover: XXX will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show is headlined by Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review of Takeover beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET, and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features the final push for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam and the debut of WWE ThunderDome. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-AEW Dynamite will air Saturday on TNT at 5CT/6ET (or after NBA coverage). The show features Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review. My audio review will be delayed until Sunday due to the NXT Takeover special

-NJPW Strong stream tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show will feature the finals of the New Japan Cup USA tournament. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is September 7 in Omaha, Nebraska for Raw. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next events are August 26-27 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company is taping television this week in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update, but they will be involved in the United Wrestling Network weekly pay-per-view series, which begins Tuesday, September 15 from Long Beach, California.

-Keith Hart is 69.

-Nathan Jones is 53.

-Trent Seven (Ben Webb) is 39.

-Eve Torres-Gracie is 36.

-Erik (Ray Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team is 36.