WWE Raw rating for the MITB fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.828 million viewers for USA Network, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.973 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.854 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.843 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.787 million viewers. The July 4, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.563 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Independence Day show.