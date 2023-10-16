WWE Raw results (10/16): Powell’s live review of the season premiere, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for the IC Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,586)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

Aired live October 16, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired along with a logo for the season premiere… Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary and hyped the previously advertised matches…

Sami Zayn made his entrance in non-wrestling attire and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Patrick and Barrett checked in from ringside. Patrick noted that he was filling in for “the legend” Michael Cole. They set up a highlight package from Smackdown that featured new Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis introducing Kevin Owens as the compensation for the trade that brought Jey Uso to Raw.

Zayn said he was sorry to see his team with Kevin Owens end in this way, but he said he was excited to see what Owens will do on Smackdown, as well as excited for himself. Zayn said he was struggling with the idea that Jey Uso coming to Raw is the reason that Owens was moved to Smackdown.

Zayn said he had a lot of mixed emotions and vented about Judgment Day being bothersome while he and Owens were tag team champions and now getting a tag team title shot. Zayn said the last year of his career was by far the best. Zayn credited the fans for being the reason that he was able to be so successful.

The Judgment Day entrance theme interrupted Zayn. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio walked to ringside. Balor said Judgment Day should be kicking off the season premiere of Raw. He mocked Zayn for being left alone.

Priest spoke about Zayn being alone and then vented about being happy to remove Drew McIntyre, but Ripley and Balor cut him off. “We talked about this,” Ripley told him. Dom said Ripley was putting the entire women’s tag division back on notice.

Ripley agreed and said that Balor and Priest would bring the tag titles back to Judgment Day. Ripley said Zayn that they want to get rid of him permanently. The Judgment Day members climbed onto the apron and surrounded Zayn.

Jey Uso’s music played and he ran out and brought chairs with him. Jey entered the ring and gave one of the chairs to Zayn, which made the Judgment Day members back down. Zayn tossed the chair down and gave Jey a long look before exiting the ring. Patrick said Zayn was “a little unsure” as he walked away from Jey…

Highlights aired of last week’s drama involving Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura… Ricochet made his entrance for the Falls Count Anywhere match and received a pretty mild reaction heading into the first break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Michael Cole is missing the season premiere of Raw?!? Anyway, Zayn feeling uncertain about Jey is an interesting development. He was Jey’s biggest backer, but the idea that Jey coming to Raw has now cost Zayn his partnership with his longtime best friend feels like a logical reason for his character to be conflicted.

Patrick hyped Royal Rumble tickets going on sale on Friday (be ready for pre-sales before then if you intend to purchase tickets)…

Backstage, Jey asked Zayn if he was good. Zayn said he needed a little space. Jey asked Zayn to talk to him. Zayn thanked Jey for having his back, but he also said he looked at Jey and felt that it should have been Owens having his back instead. Zayn said he wants to be happy for Jey.

Zayn said Jey has the tag titles and his friend in Cody Rhodes, but he doesn’t have that. Jey told Zayn that he didn’t know he felt that way and said that Zayn still has him. Jey said it is what it is and then walked away. Zayn shoved a ladder over and then called out for Jey and chased him down.

Zayn told Jey to forget what he said and apologized. He said it was a tough week for him and he’s happy for Jey, who deserves everything he has. Zayn asked if they were good and then offered a handshake. Jey stared at him and then pulled him in for a hug…

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance…

1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Nakamura struck his in-ring pose and was kicked by Ricochet to start the match (so it’s not just heels are rewarded for cheating?). Ricochet performed an early flip dive onto Nakamura at ringside and covered him for a two count.

Both wrestlers fought to the Gorilla Position area. Ricochet spun over the referee’s back and then dropped Nakamura with a kick and covered him for another two count. They returned to the stage. Nakamura whipped Ricochet toward the video wall and then Ricochet ran up the wall and performed a flip onto his feet. Ricochet put Nakamura down and executed a standing shooting star press. [C]