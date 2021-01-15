What's happening...

Steve Austin to appear on “Dark Side of the Ring” season three premiere

January 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE legend Steve Austin announced that he will appear on the season premiere of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring television series. The episode will focus on the career and death of the late Brian Pillman. Austin made the announcement on the network’s Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: Pillman died of a heart attack at age 35 in a Bloomington, Minnesota hotel on October 5, 1997. Vice has not announced the official season premiere date for season three yet, but we’ll be sure to pass along the information once they do.

