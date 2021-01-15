MLW World Championship match touted for MLW Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote the MLW World Championship match for Wednesday’s MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. ACH for the championship this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

ACH has waited his whole life for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Come this Wednesday the Austin, Texas native will realize his dream as he looks to capture the World Championship from the undefeated and seemingly unstoppable Jacob Fatu.

ACH nearly had his dance with destiny dashed by unknown assailants, who attacked him outside his private gym last night. ACH was treated and is recovering at home but has confirmed he will sign any medical waivers and will stay the course and compete this Wednesday night.

MLW and local authorities continue to investigate the assault on ACH.

Standing in front of ACH’s hopes of championship gold is the CONTRA kingpin. Holding the coveted title since July 2019, Jacob Fatu has defeated the best from Mexico, Japan and all points in-between.

Fatu holds the distinction of most World Heavyweight Championship title defenses in league history.

Meanwhile, the #1 ranked Alex Hammerstone remains entangled with “The Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krügger. Krügger has vowed to stop Hammerstone from pursuing Fatu’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Will ACH be healthy enough to wrestle the title away from Fatu? Will Fatu’s dominance prove to be too much for the tenacious Texan?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW closed the most recent edition of Fusion with a tease for Azteca Underground Inc., so I am looking forward to seeing the followup to that storyline, as well as the Fatu vs. ACH match. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.