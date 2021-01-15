What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Contract signing, two singles matches announced

January 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Contract signing for Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso.

-Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

