WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Contract signing, two singles matches announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Contract signing for Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso.
-Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin.
Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
